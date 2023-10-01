Houston's next mayor - FOX 26 hosts debate- What's Your Point?

Gilbert Garcia: "I am calling on an audit of the housing department which not only did the housing director call it a culture of corruption, it is being investigated by the district attorney."

John Whitmire: "What they did to the Pappas restaurant chain at Hobby should be criminal, it probably is criminal."

Candidates Gilbert Garcia and John Whitmire blasting the current occupant of city hall in this past week's Fox 26/University of Houston mayoral debate.

Others also hammered the status quo...including longtime Turner ally Sheila Jackson Lee.

Sheila Jackson Lee: "You won't have a problem with procurement, transparency, contract transparency under Mayor Jackson Lee

Lee Kaplan: " Only the orthodontists and the car mechanics are happy about the state of the streets."

Jack Christie: "We owe the firefighters a lot of money - it's been put off for 7 years. I will fix the finances and I will get the money to hire 500 more police and pay the firefighters what they deserve."

We are just 37 days from the election. . . what's your point?