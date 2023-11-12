Expand / Collapse search

Houston -  As expected on election day, State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee dispensed with the rest of the field - with each earning a spot in a head-to-head December 9th run-off to be Houston's next mayor.

 Whitmire was the top vote-getter drawing nearly 43 % of the ballots cast.... Seven points more than Jackson Lee.

With State Senator John Whitmire leading the mayoral race, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee aims to narrow the gap by snagging an endorsement from Mayor Sylvester Turner.

 Battling high negatives, the Congresswoman wasted little time in her bid to close the gap by announcing a high-profile endorsement from Mayor Turner.  Mayor Sylvester Turner's nod to Jackson-Lee was also expected......and frankly, cuts both ways.

Do you think that "shared vision" will be viewed by run-off voters as "more of the same" at Houston city hall?