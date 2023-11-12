Houston's mayor will be decided in runoff- What's Your Point?
Houston - As expected on election day, State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee dispensed with the rest of the field - with each earning a spot in a head-to-head December 9th run-off to be Houston's next mayor.
Whitmire was the top vote-getter drawing nearly 43 % of the ballots cast.... Seven points more than Jackson Lee.
Battling high negatives, the Congresswoman wasted little time in her bid to close the gap by announcing a high-profile endorsement from Mayor Turner. Mayor Sylvester Turner's nod to Jackson-Lee was also expected......and frankly, cuts both ways.
Do you think that "shared vision" will be viewed by run-off voters as "more of the same" at Houston city hall?