"Let me stand up and say right now I am my own person, I will be my own Mayor. I will fight for this City" — Sheila Jackson Lee, candidate for Mayor

There are people that like the status quo. There are people who like the condition we are living in. It gives them power. They get to look out for their friends, but the message is we are going to have ethics under John Whitmire. We are going to eliminate conflicts of interest. — John Whitmire, candidate for Mayor

As expected on election day, State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee dispensed with the rest of the field - with each earning a spot in a head-to-head December 9th run-off to be Houston's next mayor.

Whitmire was the top vote-getter drawing nearly 43 % of the ballots cast.... Seven points more than Jackson Lee.

Battling high negatives, the Congresswoman wasted little time in her bid to close the gap by announcing a high-profile endorsement from Mayor Turner. Mayor Sylvester Turner's nod to Jackson-Lee was also expected......and frankly, cuts both ways.

Do you think that "shared vision" will be viewed by run-off voters as "more of the same" at Houston city hall?