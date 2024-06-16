Expand / Collapse search

HISD end-of-year STAAR test scores in and there is improvement - What's Your Point?

By
Published  June 16, 2024
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

STAAR test scores up K-12 for HISD

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles crediting the students and the teachers in the district for the improvement on th end of the year academic tests. The NES schools showed some outstanding improvements and elementary and middle school students did particularly well in reading and math improvement.

Houston - Houston  ISD’s state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles lauding substantial across-the-board improvement by elementary and middle school students on the state's end-of-year academic achievement exams.

 Performing particularly well in math and reading were 85 so-called "new education campuses" - employing a mode of instruction miles intends to extend to 45 more schools.

 The NES schools in reading as a whole outperformed the state of course, outperformed the district, and I believe had one of the largest if not the largest single year increase in proficiency than any other urban district in Texas ever and the same thing goes for math.

When the state took over HISD  Mike Miles was "the medicine", and lots of people including the teacher’s union, parents, politicians and some students thoroughly hated it ....and still hate it.

 That said - "proof of performance" fully backed by data is hard to rebut. 