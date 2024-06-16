HISD end-of-year STAAR test scores in and there is improvement - What's Your Point?

Houston ISD’s state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles lauding substantial across-the-board improvement by elementary and middle school students on the state's end-of-year academic achievement exams.

Performing particularly well in math and reading were 85 so-called "new education campuses" - employing a mode of instruction miles intends to extend to 45 more schools.

The NES schools in reading as a whole outperformed the state of course, outperformed the district, and I believe had one of the largest if not the largest single year increase in proficiency than any other urban district in Texas ever and the same thing goes for math.

When the state took over HISD Mike Miles was "the medicine", and lots of people including the teacher’s union, parents, politicians and some students thoroughly hated it ....and still hate it.

That said - "proof of performance" fully backed by data is hard to rebut.