"He could have been stopped" Serial criminal charged with the death of young Audrii Cunningham

" I think we're all very angered and in disbelief that he could have been, he could have been stopped. It could have been prevented." — Lisa Tidwell,, Polk County resident

Genuine heartbreak in the piney woods - an innocent life taken by a habitual, predatory criminal with a long list of previous convictions.

You can call me a "Sunday morning quarterback" - but I "will" take this opportunity to ask- what did we think was going to happen?

Did we as a society believe Don Steven McDougal was going to "turn over" a new leaf after his fifth conviction... Or his sixth... Or his seventh...or his eighth... Or his ninth?

Why was this dangerous human being "free" to add to his collection of victims?

And to the "de-carceration" crowd led by Lina Hidalgo, Rodney Ellis, and, apparently, Sean Teare - I ask - how much collateral damage are you willing to inflict on the innocent people you pretend to represent by de-populating our prisons of people like McDougal?

Did we learn absolutely nothing from the violent crime wave we just endured?

