Harris County Election Administrator position challenged - What's Your Point?

Harris County’s newly created position of Election Administrator has come under fire from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, himself operating under a cloud of controversy.

Paxton claims the appointed position was created illegally because Harris County failed to notify the Texas Secretary of State of the move in a timely fashion.

This week the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court disagreed, with Precinct One's Rodney Ellis accusing the Attorney General of "attacking voting rights".

The position of election administrator has been a lightning rod for criticism since it was proposed because it strips historic authority from both the County Clerk and the Tax-Assessor-Collector, both of which are elected by voters. The administrator is responsible for registering voters, selecting polling locations and counting ballots.

