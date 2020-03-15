Harris County constables push back against Commissioner Adrian Garcia- What's Your Point?

Convinced the jobs of their deputies were in genuine jeopardy, all eight Harris County Constables and scores of their supporters packed Commissioner's Court looking to de-rail a controversial study proposed by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. The What's Your Point panel, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Michele Maples, conservative attorney and Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst. talk about the efficiency study and what County Commissioner Adrian Garcia was attempting to accomplish.

Fearing lost jobs, constables push back against proposed study.