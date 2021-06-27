Harris County considering a County Administrator- What's Your Point?

Very quietly, with zero public discussion that FOX 26 is aware of, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is proposing the appointment of a "County Administrator" with broad powers, and Hidalgo could seek a vote on the measure as soon as Tuesday.

The move has triggered protest among those who contend the judge is steadily stripping powers from elected officials and handing them to bureaucrats she controls.



The Judge says in a memo, this new position will allow Harris County Government to be more "streamlined" and is consistent with "best practices".

