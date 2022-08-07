Guns on campus one solution to protecting our children - What's Your Point?
Houston - Red flag laws, magazine limits, and raising the age for purchase of "semi-automatic" rifles – none of these gun reform measures are seriously "on the table" in Texas.
With the goal of "deterrence" and the innocent lives taken at Santa Fe and Uvalde as a ghastly reminder - Is it time to mandate and fully fund armed peace officers on every campus in the Lone Star State?
