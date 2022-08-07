Expand / Collapse search

Guns on campus one solution to protecting our children - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Red flag laws, magazine limits, and raising the age for purchase of "semi-automatic" rifles – none of these gun reform measures are seriously "on the table" in Texas.
With the goal of "deterrence" and the innocent lives taken at Santa Fe and Uvalde as a ghastly reminder - Is it time to mandate and fully fund armed peace officers on every campus in the Lone Star State?

Guns on campus vs. School safety

Panel discusses the possible mandate to have armed and fully funded peace officers in schools and on campuses.

READ MORE

HISD Superintendent says school police "Not prepared" for active shooter

Fort Bend ISD rolls out a new school safety plan

FOX 26 in Focus - Protecting Our Children