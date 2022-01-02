On April 11th, during a traffic stop involving an out-standing warrant, Minnesota police officer Kim potter shot and killed 20-year old Daunte wright - after mistakenly pulling and firing her pistol instead of her Taser.

A torn jury this week convicted potter of two counts of manslaughter - a crime for which the 26-year veteran could spend a decade and half in prison.

Panel - defense lawyers argued unsuccessfully that a tragic mistake without intent to use deadly force - justified an acquittal.