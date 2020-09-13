Gov. Abbott signs 'Back the Blue' pledge - What's Your Point?

This week's panel; Tony Diaz, host of Latino News and politics(KPFT), Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood Leader, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, businessman, and columnist join Greg Groogan talking about Governor Greg Abbott this week calling on all Texans including candidates for office to sign a “Back the Blue” pledge in opposition to defunding the police.

Abbott’s outcry follows Austin city council’s decision to slash its police budget by a third and a move in Dallas to trim police overtime by 25%. Democrats are calling the governor’s law enforcement advocacy a “diversionary tactic” designed to distract voters away from his performance during the pandemic.



