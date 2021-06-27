Gov. Abbott calls special session to finish legislative goals- What's Your Point?

Payback time, Governor Greg Abbott, vetoed pay for lawmakers and their staff in retaliation for the walkout of House Democrats in the waning hours of the 87th legislative session.



The protest succeeded in de-railing controversial Republican election integrity measures along with felony bond reform and a number of other GOP priorities.



Democrats won't have long to savor their victory, because Abbott has summoned them back for a special session starting on July 8th.

