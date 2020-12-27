Georgia run-off election will Republicans hold on to the Senate - What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The stakes simply cannot be overstated, in nine days voters in the state of Georgia will decide, through its pair of senate run-offs, whether President-Elect Joe Biden will have absolute control of our nation's government, or whether Republicans will retain a foothold of power in the upper chamber.

On the one hand, a Democratic sweep in Georgia would allow the new administration to more swiftly reverse much of what out-going President Trump has done over the past four years.

On the flip side, a Republican-controlled senate would serve as a moderating firewall against an across-the-board Biden agenda, much like the Democratically controlled house has been for the past two years with President Trump.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Greg Groogan asks this week's panel, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, businessman and columnist, and Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader to discuss the issue that if the Democrats win, they won't have to compromise, but if the don't both parties will have to negotiate, nearly every phase of government to get anything done.

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

