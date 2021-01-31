As Texas lawmakers congregate in Austin, beset by a billion-dollar revenue shortfall, some intriguing and potentially useful numbers have emerged from the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs.

The Hobby School's statewide survey found that when asked about new sources of revenue, 70% of Texans favored legalizing casino gambling, and 66% favor legalizing and taxing marijuana.

4 bills regarding casinos and gamin have been filed in the Texas House and more than a dozen bills relating to marijuana are waiting for attention.

State Senator Carol Alvardo told FOX 26 she will be filing her casino bill in a matter of days.

