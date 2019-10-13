Firefighters union votes no confidence in Chief Pena

There was even more vitriole this week surrounding city leadership. Fire Chief Sam Pena was the target of a "no confidence" vote by the Houston Professional Firefighters Union. Pena lost, badly, with more than 3,000 of the roughly 4,000 members expressing their displeasure. Among the key grievances: Pena's opposition to pay parity with the police, the push for a reduction in shifts and the continuing decline of the firefighting fleet.

Chief Pena responded, that he'd accomplished more in 2 years than his predecessors had in 20.

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst, discuss the effect of the no confidence vote on the mayoral election and what it means for the city moving forward.

FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin had an exclusive interview with the chief just last week.