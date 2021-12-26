Firearms, crime and public safety in Houston - What's Your point?

During the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and coinciding crime wave, people in our country purchased no fewer than 40 million firearms - with women and African Americans doing a disproportionate amount of the "first time" buying.

With the "right to self-protection, anywhere, anytime" as their battle cry, Republicans in Austin pushed through an "unrestricted carry" law.

Democrats of course are claiming that measure has actually made the lone star state less safe and potentially a far more dangerous place, bringing to mind the Cold War concept of "mutually assured destruction."

That is, if everyone, including criminals, assumes everyone else is armed - nobody pulls their gun.

Given the current state of public safety - does it seem like a legitimate, cautionary position?

