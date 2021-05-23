Finally, Houston firefighters seeing a pay raise, but is it enough - What's Your Point?

" The city is on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars …" — Marty Lancton, President Houston Firefighters Union

This week's panel: Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Legal Analyst, Marcus Davis, restaurateur and host of "Fish, Grits, and Politics", Charles Blain founder of Urban reform, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Council member, Gary Polland, conservative commentator.

For the first time in seven long years - Houston firefighters will see more money in their paychecks.

The announcement this week from Mayor Sylvester Turner, who says he's setting aside $115 million dollars in federal pandemic aid to boost firefighter compensation and make the department more pay competitive with counterparts in other large Texas cities.

With contract talks between the city and the firefighter union mired in a bitter stalemate since 2017, the additional wages will come outside of the collective bargaining process.

Union President Marty Lancton refers to the hike as a "federal bonus" which does nothing to settle a multitude of outstanding issues, including deferred back pay.

