Fighting crime by providing data to drive decisions - What's Your Point?

Houston Crime Stoppers this week unveiling a new resource to better gauge public safety.

The "Houston crime index" will track violent offenses using local, state, and federal data



While also monitoring Harris County Criminal Courts to report which judges are releasing the largest number of defendants on little or no bond.

State Senator John Whitmire, , Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, district attorney Kim Ogg, and mattress Mack Mcingvale are among those supporting this effort.

