Early voting numbers are in and Houston seems apathetic about city election

On What's Your Point? Greg Groogan talks with political analysts Keir Murray and Mark Jones about Houston's early voting numbers. Keir Murray believes the negativity in the mayoral campaign race may have turned some voters off, Mark Jones believes that with election day perhaps 18% of the registered voters may have cast their ballots.

Here's a breakdown of who those just more than 104,000 Houston early voters are:

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host, joined the discussion about these numbers and what the outcome of the city elections might be