District Attorney Kim Ogg wins Democratic primary - What's Your Point?

Conservative critics claim District Attorney Kim Ogg is too easy on criminals, while a pair of challengers to her left claim she's not progressive enough, but in the Democratic primary election a solid majority of voters decided Kim Ogg is getting it "just right."

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman, and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; and Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host join Greg Groogan to talk about the outcome of the Harris County District Attorney's race and other Harris County top races.

Kim Ogg in the hot seat on What's Your Point? February 2, 2020