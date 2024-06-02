Dade Phelan wins primary runoff

On what was no doubt a steamy Tuesday in the golden triangle, embattled Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan narrowly retained his HD-21 seat by a slim 366 vote margin - side stepping electoral oblivion and delivering a stinging counter-punch to his antagonists - former President Trump, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and especially Attorney General Ken Paxton, viewed by many as a Republican "firewall"

Preventing complete domination of the legislature by the GOP's hyper-conservative wing, Phelan vowed to return to Austin as speaker, having survived the most expensive House race in Texas history.

Rice Political Analyst Mark Jones believes Phelan’s in solid position to retain his gavel, " Phelan certainly has enough Republican support right now when you combine that with Democrats, he has more than enough votes to be re-elected Speaker of the Texas House."

Paxton responded with threats of retaliation and Patrick blamed Phelan’s survival on Democratic cross-over votes.