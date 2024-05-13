Expand / Collapse search
Cy-Fair ISD board cuts "controversial" content from curriculum

By
Published  May 13, 2024 2:51pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Julie Hinaman, Cy-Fair ISD Bord of Trustees - " I do not support this amendment I think we should go back to the original motion, which is to accept the instructional materials as approved by the educators who reviewed the materials who are experts in these fields of biology, environmental science, earth systems principles of education, training and health science theory.

Cy-Fair ISD: Removing approved material

Cy-fair ISD removes approved academic material on vaccines, diversity, and climate change, despite prior state approval.

Cy-FAIR ISD board member Julie Hinaman fought a losing battle to keep previously approved academic material from being yanked out of the district's curriculum by conservative trustees. 

 Ultimately the board voted to remove multiple chapters from textbooks including material on controversial topics like vaccines, cultural diversity and climate change.

The material to be removed at Cy-Fair ISD was previously approved by the state board of education dominated by conservative members...so what should we make of this additional "culling" at the third largest district in Texas? 