Criminal justice reform in Harris County being discussed throughout the community - What's Your Point?

Has the pendulum of criminal justice reform swung way too far in Harris County?

This week Gregory Smith, a man described by authorities as a “career criminal”, blasted through a red light smashing into two cars, one of which burst into flames, killing a mother, a grandmother and a 3-month old infant. Smith, charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, was free on a one hundred dollar bond after being charged with driving under the influence of PCP. That crime committed while free on bond after allegedly assaulting a peace officer. Given Smith’s extensive criminal history, the Harris County DA’s office requested bond revocation in both cases, but Judge Genesis Draper cut Smith loose pending trial and as a result, three people are dead.

