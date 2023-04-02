Court rules against Prop B, now firefighter pay is up to arbitration, maybe - What's Your Point?

After nearly six years of excruciating stalemate between mayor Sylvester turner and Houston firefighters, the supreme court of Texas Friday confirmed the city of Houston’s "legal obligation" to bargain with the union over wages and benefits.....and submit to binding judicial arbitration if no agreement is reached.



"You can no-longer hide, anymore, and pretend that you don't have to pay the firefighters what they are owed." — Marty Lancton, President Houston Firefighters Union



In its ruling, the high court also invalidated Proposition B, the voter-approved initiative which would have required pay parity between firefighters and police.

With just eight months left in office - Mayor Sylvester Turner publicly trumpeted that portion of the ruling as a "huge victory".

What he is not talking about is the major financial liability he is leaving behind for the next mayor.

By choosing to litigate instead of negotiating, the mayor handed thousands of firefighters working without a contract, a valid claim for years of back pay and benefits.

Amazingly, Turner insisted on Friday that the city has always been willing to work out a deal.

Turner

"We've never been opposed to that... Just like we've negotiated with police, successfully. And municipal workers successfully. We're prepared to engage in the same process with firefighters." — Mayor Sylvester Turner

The Firefighter’s Union absolutely insists neither Turner nor his representatives attempted to re-engage in collective bargaining during the many years of legal combat.

