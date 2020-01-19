Congressman Dan Crenshaw in the What's Your Point hot seat

What's Your Point host Greg Groogan sits down one on one with Congressman Dan Crenshaw, talking about, U.S. Iran relations, the impeachment trial, trade deals and the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dueling statements from President Donald Trump's legal team and House Democrats offer a preview of the arguments in his impeachment trial. Trump's team has issued a fiery response ahead of opening arguments while House Democrats laid out their case in forceful fashion, saying the president had "abandoned his oath" and betrayed the public trust. Trump's impeachment trial begins in earnest on Tuesday. Democrats and lawyers for the president are seeking to make their case for an American public bracing for a presidential election in 10 months.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran says two newly constructed satellites have passed pre-launch tests and will be transported to the nation's space center for eventual launch, without elaborating. The telecommunications minister tweeted Sunday about the development, calling it an "important research step." Iran has not said when it will launch the satellites but often coordinates its launches with national holidays. It will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution next month. Iran says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The U.S. and other Western countries have long been suspicious of the program because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's supreme leader has lashed out at Western countries as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed "American clowns" who he said pretend to support the Iranian nation but would stick their "poisoned dagger" into its back. He insisted Iran would not bow to U.S. pressure after months of crushing sanctions and a series of recent crises, from the killing of a top Iranian general to the accidental shootdown of a passenger plane. Khamenei said the mass funerals for the general who was killed in a U.S. airstrike show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its trials.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Wall Street saw solid gains reaching new record highs last week as investors welcomed an initial trade deal by the U.S. and China and a batch of positive corporate earnings and economic data. The S&P index ended the week at 3,329.62 after hitting records several times last week. The S&P is up 3.1% so far this year and technology stocks are once again leading the way with a gain of 5.9%. The Dow closed at 29,348.10 and the Nasdaq ended the week at 9,388.94. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks closed at 1,699.64.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2020-- The National Retail Federation welcomed today's Senate passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"The world has changed dramatically since the United States, Canada and Mexico first agreed to tear down barriers to free trade a quarter-century ago," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "This updated agreement will modernize trade among our closest trading partners and pave the way for continued prosperity across the borders of North America as the global economy continues to evolve. This agreement will support the millions of U.S. jobs that depend on free trade with Canada and Mexico and will ensure the continued availability of affordable everyday necessities for American families."

NRF has been a leading supporter of the administration's efforts to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement. Shay cited provisions on digital trade, customs procedures and trade facilitation as key improvements in the new agreement.

The USMCA was approved by the House in December and now goes to President Trump for his signature.

