Changes ahead for Houston's City Council, what's your point?

This week’s panel: Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host join Greg Groogan to discuss the outcome of the runoff election.

Runoff results in reelection for Sylvester Turner

FOX 26 Political Analyst Mark Jones joins Greg Groogan for post-election thoughts and hindsight on some of the candidates and their political campaigns.