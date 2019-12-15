Changes ahead for Houston's City Council, what's your point?

The WYP Panel Answers if the New City Council will Bring Dramatic Progressive Change.
Only five incumbents in the December runoff elections will be back on the city council next year. We asked the panel what they think this new class of council members will bring to the table and will it result in a more progressive push in the city.
HOUSTON - This week’s panel: Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host join Greg Groogan to discuss the outcome of the runoff election.
FOX 26 Political Analyst Mark Jones joins Greg Groogan for post-election thoughts and hindsight on some of the candidates and their political campaigns.
Greg puts analyst Mark Jones in the hot seat. He weighs in on why Mayor Turner was elected, the moves that may have lost Tony Buzbee the race, is the city turning blue, and should they have left the embattled Council B seat on the ballot.