For an incumbent, seemingly popular Texas governor - Greg Abbott seems to be attracting plenty of potential competition....with most of it on his political right.

First, former state senator Don Huffines is fiercely courting the party base-calling Abbott’s leadership "failed" and "cowardly".

Next - you've got Ag Commissioner Sid Miller, recently feted by Republican activist Steve Hotze, actively considering a run.

And finally, there’s Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West who resigned this week to clear the deck for a run at a yet-to-be-decided elected office.

Abbott did get some powerful news this week - the full endorsement of one Donald j. Trump.

