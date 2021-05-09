Expand / Collapse search

Can statewide camping ban and fines help Texas' homeless - What's Your Point?

Helping or targeting the homeless in Texas cities?

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! This week's panel discusses a House bill that prohibits camping in non--approved public spaces.

HOUSTON - In the busy Texas legislature where house lawmakers have approved a ban on homeless encampments across the Lone Star State.

 The measure would make camping in an unapproved place a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $500 dollar fine.

 Critics claim the measure attacks "the symptom" of homelessness, but does nothing to remedy the root causes - lack of resources for mental health, substance abuse treatment, and affordable housing. 

 This bill still needs Senate approval to reach the governor's desk. 