Can statewide camping ban and fines help Texas' homeless - What's Your Point?

In the busy Texas legislature where house lawmakers have approved a ban on homeless encampments across the Lone Star State.

The measure would make camping in an unapproved place a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $500 dollar fine.

Critics claim the measure attacks "the symptom" of homelessness, but does nothing to remedy the root causes - lack of resources for mental health, substance abuse treatment, and affordable housing.

This bill still needs Senate approval to reach the governor's desk.