Cagle v. Briones - Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner's race - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Welcome back - after hearing from both incumbent and challenger in the critical race to lead Harris County precinct 4 - it's high time to hear from the "what's your point?" crew.
Flipping this seat is essential to the democrat’s ultimate goal of a "super-majority" on the commissioners’ court - "power" which would allow budgeting and taxation decisions without any interference from fiscally conservative republicans.