Expand / Collapse search

Bail reform is a topic across the nation - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Bail reform across the nation – what’s your point?

Bail reform across the nation, New York example and Harris County reality

Houston -  A New York City subway thief thanks Democrats after his 139th arrest, release:

"Bail reform, it's lit!"

— Charles Barry, self-described career criminal

This week's panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist, Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host talk about legal actions, bond and reform.