Bail reform is a topic across the nation - What's Your Point?

A New York City subway thief thanks Democrats after his 139th arrest, release:

"Bail reform, it's lit!" — Charles Barry, self-described career criminal

This week's panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist, Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host talk about legal actions, bond and reform.