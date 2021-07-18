Bail bond reform on hold while Democrats are out-of-town- What's Your Point?

"For every action, there is an equal, opposite and potentially destructive reaction" - a slight variation on Issac Newton's third law of motion that may well apply to the Texas Democrats quorum busting, session stalling elopement.

That’s because "felony bond reform", the measure aimed at ending the "revolving door" release of repeat, violent, criminals is once again on hold.

With more than 120 Harris county residents murdered by predators cut loose on bond, State Senator Joan Huffman dropped the hammer asserting Democrats on the "lam" in Washington will have the blood of future victims on their hands if the reform effort dies again.

"Laila Steele, a young mother holding her one year old child shot multiple times, the child shot in the leg by an individual who she had a protective order against, but was out on not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six but seven felony warrants, felony bonds. Seven. Does that not horrify you? It certainly should." — Texas State Senator Joan Huffman

For most, there is no bigger issue in Harris County right now than the ongoing, widespread fear of violent criminals looking for their next victim.

