Bail bond reform on hold while Democrats are out-of-town- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - "For every action, there is an equal, opposite and potentially destructive reaction" - a slight variation on Issac Newton's third law of motion that may well apply to the Texas Democrats quorum busting, session stalling elopement.
That’s because "felony bond reform", the measure aimed at ending the "revolving door" release of repeat, violent, criminals is once again on hold.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
With more than 120 Harris county residents murdered by predators cut loose on bond, State Senator Joan Huffman dropped the hammer asserting Democrats on the "lam" in Washington will have the blood of future victims on their hands if the reform effort dies again.
Advertisement
For most, there is no bigger issue in Harris County right now than the ongoing, widespread fear of violent criminals looking for their next victim.
Watch more What's Your Point discussions