Atatiana Jefferson was shot in her home in Fort Worth - WYP

This week’s panel: Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Ennie Hickman, social commentator and urban missionary, Michele Maples, conservative attorney; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host, join Greg Groogan in a discussion about the shooting of a Fort Worth woman by a police officer.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The former Fort Worth Police Department officer who fired into a home, killing Atatiana Jefferson, has been charged with murder.

Aaron Dean, 34, was arrested by Fort Worth police on Monday around 6 p.m. Online court records show the ex-officer was booked into the Tarrant County jail and charged with murder. He has since been released on a $200,000 bond.

The department officially announced the arrest in a tweet Monday afternoon. They held a short press conference Monday night, but they but did not answer any reporter questions.

Lee Merritt is representing Jefferson's family. After Dean's arrest, he released a statement on behalf of the family.

"The family of Atatiana Jefferson is relieved that Aaron Dean has been arrested and charged with murder," Merritt said. "We need to see this through to a vigorous prosecution and appropriate sentencing. The City of Fort Worth has much work to do to reform a brutal culture of policing."