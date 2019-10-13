Abbott and Turner in a tussle over Harvey relief money

Complicating Mayor Sylvester Turner's bid for re-election was the breakout of a verbal battle with none other than Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Last week, as we reported the Governor clawed back control of 4 billion federal dollars for Harvey relief, citing the lack of progress re-building flood damaged homes. Turner called Gover Abbott's moe a politically motivated "Money grab", spakring the governor's team to threaten a complete audit of the city's Harvey relief efforts to date.

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst, discuss the tussle over federal dollars, the slowness of relief for flood victims and whether or not the city has responded as it should.