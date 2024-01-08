Expand / Collapse search
A new and empowered city council for Houston - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston new mayor and female-dominated council redefine leadership

Houston's new mayor and council, marked by increased diversity, particularly in gender, are bolstered by a recent charter amendment empowering three members to shape the agenda, challenging the previous mayor-centric model.

HOUSTON - Joining Houston’s new mayor...in leadership is a newly congregated city council...a council that's more conservative, more Latino...and more female than its predecessor.

Watch What's Your Point on FOX LOCAL

This city council will also be more "empowered" than the body that preceded it - given the recently approved charter amendment allowing three members in agreement to place any item on the agenda for consideration.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024