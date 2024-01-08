A new and empowered city council for Houston - What's Your Point?

"We enjoy serving with the men on council, but when there is a super majority of women on Houston city council, we are making a statement that women are here to serve and to lead." — Martha Castex Tatum, Houston Mayor Pro Tem

Joining Houston’s new mayor...in leadership is a newly congregated city council...a council that's more conservative, more Latino...and more female than its predecessor.

This city council will also be more "empowered" than the body that preceded it - given the recently approved charter amendment allowing three members in agreement to place any item on the agenda for consideration.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024