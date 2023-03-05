75% reduction proposed in homestead tax exemption - What's Your Point?

Largest increase to property tax Homestead exemption in state history
Houston - You heard right - every member of the Texas senate has signed onto Paul Bettencourt’s plan to raise the homestead exemption in this state from forty to $70 thousand dollars - permanently.
If approved by the house, sb-3 would deliver a tax cut of $341 a year for all five point seven million homeowners in the lone star state.