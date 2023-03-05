75% reduction proposed in homestead tax exemption - What's Your Point?

"There are some really great things in this package and it’s really thrilling to start off with 31 senators all united on the tip of the spear of getting property relief to taxpayers all across the state." — State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R) Houston

You heard right - every member of the Texas senate has signed onto Paul Bettencourt’s plan to raise the homestead exemption in this state from forty to $70 thousand dollars - permanently.

If approved by the house, sb-3 would deliver a tax cut of $341 a year for all five point seven million homeowners in the lone star state.