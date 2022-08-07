Expand / Collapse search

250,000 uninvited immigrants cross the Texas border every month - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Department of Justice investigates "Operation Lone Star" for civil rights violations

Panel discusses the Department of Justice current investigations regarding the border crisis and Gov. Abbott $30 million dollar border mission.

Houston - As an estimated quarter million uninvited immigrants cross our border every month as a result of relaxed restrictions and undermanned enforcement, Texans can only guess what the ramifications are for the near and longer-term future.
Billions of state dollars have been spent bolstering security at the border... and yet the wave continues.
What will the impact be on our schools, our medical facilities, our housing capacity, and our workplace...and are those concerns "significant enough" to impact the midterm election?
 