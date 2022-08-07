250,000 uninvited immigrants cross the Texas border every month - What's Your Point?
Houston - As an estimated quarter million uninvited immigrants cross our border every month as a result of relaxed restrictions and undermanned enforcement, Texans can only guess what the ramifications are for the near and longer-term future.
Billions of state dollars have been spent bolstering security at the border... and yet the wave continues.
What will the impact be on our schools, our medical facilities, our housing capacity, and our workplace...and are those concerns "significant enough" to impact the midterm election?