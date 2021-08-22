Expand / Collapse search

20 years ends in chaos, getting out of Afghanistan- What's Your Point?

Afghanistan evacuation continues

The WYP panel talks about the situation in Afghanistan after hearing from 2 former Navy Seas who served in that country, Congressman Dan Crenshaw and congressional candidate Morgan Luttrell

HOUSTON - As the capitulation of Afghanistan continues to unfold in a chaotic and potentially deadly fashion... Those who fought the Taliban on behalf of our nation are experiencing a host of powerful emotions.

This week I spoke to two of them - both are retired navy seals.... One serving in Congress...the other campaigning to get there.  

Thousands of Afghan allies who served with American forces are still trapped in a country now controlled by the Taliban.


It’s unknown how many the U.S. can safely evacuate over the coming days - as the chaos continues outside Bagram air base.


Panel - you heard Crenshaw and Luttrell - what's your take on what's unfolding in Kabul?  
 