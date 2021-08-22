20 years ends in chaos, getting out of Afghanistan- What's Your Point?

As the capitulation of Afghanistan continues to unfold in a chaotic and potentially deadly fashion... Those who fought the Taliban on behalf of our nation are experiencing a host of powerful emotions.



This week I spoke to two of them - both are retired navy seals.... One serving in Congress...the other campaigning to get there.

Thousands of Afghan allies who served with American forces are still trapped in a country now controlled by the Taliban.



It’s unknown how many the U.S. can safely evacuate over the coming days - as the chaos continues outside Bagram air base.



Panel - you heard Crenshaw and Luttrell - what's your take on what's unfolding in Kabul?

