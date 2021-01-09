Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday, 1-3 inches of snowfall expected north of Houston

Houston-area weather forecast for January 9th
Clear skies this morning have allowed temperatures to drop well into the 30s, but we should warm into the upper 50s as clouds slowly return ahead of our next system. On Sunday, most of us in southeast Texas will see a cold rain as temperatures remain in the mid 40s throughout the day, but farther to the north through Washington, Grimes, Walker and Trinity counties (where a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect at 12PM on Sunday), snow is likely with accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches. It’s possible a few snowflakes will try to mix in farther south, but no accumulations are expected. By Monday, the system exits but we will remain chilly. It’s not until Wednesday that we see a return to the 60s for highs.
HOUSTON - There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Houston-area and surrounding counties for Sunday, Jan. 9.
Washington, Grimes, Walker, and Trinity counties could see 1-3 inches of snow.
Houston is likely to have cold rain and maybe a few flakes of sleet or snow mixed in.
The Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect on Sunday at noon, and last through early Monday morning.