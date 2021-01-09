Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday, 1-3 inches of snowfall expected north of Houston

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Houston-area and surrounding counties for Sunday, Jan. 9.

Washington, Grimes, Walker, and Trinity counties could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Houston is likely to have cold rain and maybe a few flakes of sleet or snow mixed in.

The Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect on Sunday at noon, and last through early Monday morning.