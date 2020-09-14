Tropical Storm Vicky forms in the eastern Atlantic Ocean

article

Tropical Storm Vicky has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to be short-lived, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Vicky is the 20th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Vicky is located about 350 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving northwest near 6 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

According to the NHC, weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday night and Vicky is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Thursday.

There are 21 names assigned to a hurricane season. If there are more than 21 storms, meteorologists turn after Wilfred to the Greek alphabet — Alpha, Beta, Gamma and so on.

