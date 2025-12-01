Texas dodges hurricane season for first time in years

The Brief The Atlantic hurricane season ended Sunday. Texas did not see a landfalling tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane this year. It’s the first time since 2022 that Texas has not had a landfalling system during hurricane season.



Hurricane season has officially ended and Texas dodged tropical trouble for the first time in three years.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.

Texas did not see a landfalling tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane this year. It’s the first time that has happened since 2022.

The backstory:

Since 2000, Texas has only had eight years when there were no landfalling tropical systems.

Hurricane Beryl was the last storm to hit Texas. It was a Category 1 hurricane when it made landfall south of Matagorda in early July 2024. It caused widespread damage when it moved across western parts of the Houston metro.

CenterPoint foreign assistance crews work to restore power lines on July 11, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)

Quiet for US as a whole

It was a mainly quiet season for the country, as well. No hurricanes made landfall in the U.S. during the 2025 Atlantic season.

What they're saying:

"For the first time in a decade, not a single hurricane struck the U.S. this season, and that was a much needed break," said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., under secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and NOAA administrator. "Still, a tropical storm caused damage and casualties in the Carolinas, distant hurricanes created rough ocean waters that caused property damage along the East Coast, and neighboring countries experienced direct hits from hurricanes."

A water rescue unit with the Durham Fire Department knocks on doors at Rippling Streams Townhomes in the Old Farm neighborhood along the Eno River in Durham, North Carolina, on July 7, 2025, after flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Chantal. (Travis Long/The News & Observer/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

The Atlantic basin saw a total of 13 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater). Five became hurricanes, and four of those became major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

According to NOAA, an average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.