Houston weather: Nice Sunday ahead, possible storms for Rodeo Day 1

The Brief Nice Sunday ahead Humidity returns early next week Keep an eye on Tuesday for possible strong storms



Nice Sunday ahead

What we know:

A very weak front swept across the region this morning. Sunday highs will be in the 70s with an increase in breezes. Expect a few clouds to start with clearing skies by the afternoon.

Humid start to the work week

What's next:

Humidity will be on the rise across Southeast Texas as winds are shifting out of the southeast. Temperatures Monday in Houston will be back to near 80 degrees, which is above average for early March.

There is the chance for a few light showers on Monday ahead of storms expected on Tuesday.

Scattered storms possible to kick off the rodeo

Why you should care:

With increasing humidity values early next week and an area of low pressure moving at us from the western part of the United States, it does look like conditions will be favorable for thunderstorms in Texas on Tuesday. Our latest models are showing the arrival of rain in the early morning hours, with a line of storms expected to move through Houston midday.

