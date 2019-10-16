NWS: 50 percent chance system could develop in Gulf over next 5 days

The National Weather System says a system in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.

According to the NWS, the system in the Bay of Campeche may develop and track northeastward toward the north-central Gulf Coast this weekend.

The NWS says there is a 30 percent chance of tropical cyclone development in the next day or two and a 50 percent chance through the next five days.

Forecasters say an upper-level low pressure system over Texas will help steer the system northeast, limiting any minimal impacts to the Gulf waters.