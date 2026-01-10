Houston weather: Wintery temps for Chevron Marathon

The Brief Back To Feeling Like Winter In H-Town Chilly for the Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday morning Seasonal temperatures continue into next week



What a difference a day makes!

Breezy and cooler weather

Last night's cold front has brought brisk northern winds and falling temperatures, making it feel dramatically colder than Friday.

Afternoon temperatures are about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Wind gusts out of the north are around 20–30 mph.

Chilly for Marathon Sunday

Winds ease tonight under clearing skies, allowing temperatures to drop quickly.

Early Sunday morning will be cold across the area, creating ideal but chilly running conditions for the Chevron Houston Marathon.

Runners should plan for a cold start, with gradual warming only after sunrise. Spectators might need an extra layer to cheer on your favorite runner.

Feeling more like winter next week

The colder air mass remains in control through much of next week.

Expect cool to cold mornings and seasonably cool afternoons, with no immediate return to the record warmth seen earlier in the month.

