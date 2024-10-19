Houston weather: Beautiful weekend ahead in Houston, Tropical Storm Nadine forms

Welcome to a beautiful weekend!

We'll enjoy mostly sunny and slightly breezy weather along with temperatures that are just slightly above average for mid-October. Rain isn't likely, but if there were to be a stray shower, it would be near the coastline and south of Houston.

A word of caution for those headed to the beaches for the weekend; rip currents are expected, so only strong swimmers should venture in.

We are at the beginning of a warming trend that could bring upper 80s and some low 90s back next week.

In fact, the NOAA outlook for next weekend shows most of the country, Texas in particular, with above average temperatures.

7-Day Forecast

Tropical Storm Nadine

Tropical Storm Nadine will bring a serious risk for flooding to Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula and Guatemala today and Sunday before possibly re-forming next week over the Pacific Ocean.

Another tropical wave approaching the Bahamas could become a depression or storm, but will be steered away from the US.