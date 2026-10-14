Houston weather: Warm, humid Wednesday with cold front incoming

The Brief Warm with a few showers Wednesday Cold front arrives Friday Quiet For Now In The Tropical Atlantic



It'll be another warm and humid Wednesday but the Houston area could see some cooler temperatures in the next few days.

Warm and humid Wednesday

Afternoon highs through Thursday will remain in the low 90s. Humidity is also elevated with feels like temperatures near 100. Expect lower rain chances Wednesday. If there are any showers, they will likely be west of I-45.

Late week cold front

A cold front will be sweeping across the region on Friday, ushering in beautiful, refreshing weather in Houston this weekend! We will likely see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the low 60s to 50s in most spots. You can also expect a drop in humidity with an increase in winds. Hazardous conditions are expected in the Gulf with rough seas in Galveston Bay.

Atlantic basin quiet for now

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next seven days. However, keep in mind that hurricane season runs through the end of November. Our chance for another tropical system in the Gulf is low but not zero.