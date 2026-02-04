Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Breezy Wednesday with mostly sunny skies

Published  February 4, 2026 7:04am CST
Houston weather: Cool, breezy Wednesday; warmer days ahead

Expect a cold and breezy Wednesday with highs reaching the 60s. We'll have mostly sunshine to help make things pleasant.

The Brief

    • Cool and breezy today behind yesterday’s cold front
    • Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons the next couple of days
    • Beautiful weather Friday through the weekend

HOUSTON - It'll be a pleasant Wednesday starting off cool and breezy before highs reach the 60s. Also, we'll have mostly sunshine to help make things pleasant.

Today's weather

Cooler air is firmly in place behind yesterday’s front, bringing a breezy and noticeably cooler day across Southeast Texas. Skies stay mostly sunny, but north winds keep temperatures feeling crisp at times.

Next couple of days

Thursday and Friday mornings start off chilly, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine dominates, and afternoons warm comfortably into the upper 60s and low 70s with low humidity.

Weekend outlook

Friday through the weekend looks outstanding. Expect cool, crisp mornings followed by spring-like afternoons under sunny skies, making for some of the nicest weather we’ve seen in weeks.

