Houston weather: Warming weather pattern to continue for the area

The Brief Air Quality Alert Through Tuesday evening 90s To Start October Two Tropical Systems in the Atlantic



The warm weather for the Houston area will continue into Wednesday.

Houston weather: 90s to continue for the Houston area

OZONE POLLUTION AGAIN

The Houston-Galveston area often has pollution problems on sunny days, especially with light winds. Those two factors are in place today. This means air quality at times could be unhealthy, especially for those with health conditions. The EPA recommends you limit exerting yourself outdoors just to be on the safe side.

WARMING PATTERN CONTINUES

Average high temperatures for the end of September and beginning of October are around 87 degrees, but we'll continue our trend of low to mid 90s for the next few days with only slight changes for the weekend. Beginning Friday, look for a slight chance for light showers, otherwise, it's just going to be more of the same, unusually warm weather.

BUSY IN THE ATLANTIC

Imelda was upgraded to hurricane status this morning and is still bringing high waves and some rain from Florida to the Carolinas. Imelda is expected to make landfall across Bermuda Wednesday evening through Thursday as hurricane warnings are in effect. Farther to the east, Hurricane Humberto is weakening, but on day 4 of hurricane status and will send larger waves toward the Carolinas, the mid-Atlantic and New England. There is a small, weak low in the central Gulf that has a very small chance of development, but is unlikely to have any effects on our area.