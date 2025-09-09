Houston weather: Sunny, dry air ahead for Tuesday; what's happening in the tropics

The Brief Taste of Fall Will Be Short-Lived Muggy Air Returns by Thursday Still No Tropical Threats



It's the coolest morning we've had in months, with temps dropping to the 70s on Tuesday morning. Don't get too comfortable as things will heat up once we get some sunshine and highs reach the 90s.

Terrific Tuesday

Lows this morning fell into the low and middle 60s - the coolest temps since May 12. Afternoon highs will get very warm with lots of upper 80s and low 90s, but humidity values could drop below 20%, so very dry air for later today.

Muggy air returns late week

The taste of fall will be short-lived with lows tonight in the upper 60s and, with a southeast wind (Gulf breeze) returning late Wednesday, humidity will not be far behind.

By late this week and into the weekend, look for muggy mornings and warmer, more humid days. The extended forecast looks warm even into next week.

Remaining quiet in the tropics

In the Atlantic, conditions remain unusually calm with no significant tropical waves and models that don't show much happening over the next week. A tropical storm named Kiko will pass well north of Hawaii today and the main threat will be large waves.