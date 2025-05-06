Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert Day, tornado watch for Houston-area

The Brief Threat of Severe Storms Today Heavy Rain & Even Tornadoes Possible Coastal Storms Linger Wednesday



Today is a Fox 26 Storm Alert Day. Scattered severe storms are possible beginning from midday through the afternoon. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tornado Watch

A tornado watch was issued for several Houston-area counties, including Harris and Fort Bend counties, until 4 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

The counties include: Austin, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Colorado, Comal, Coryell, DeWitt, Falls, Fayette, Fort Bend, Gillespie, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Harris, Hays, Houston, Kendall, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Llano, Madison, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Robertson, San Jacinto, Travis, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, and Williamson.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Day

The National Weather Service has highlighted our entire area, but especially north of I-10 as being at a higher risk for hail, high winds, heavy rain and even a few tornadoes beginning around noon and peaking during the afternoon.

It's important that you have a way to get alerts on your phone today, so stay in touch with FOX Local and our FOX 26 Weather App.

A flood watch is in effect north of Houston throughout the day and a tornado or severe thunderstorm watch will probably be issued for several counties by midday. Away from storms, especially south of Houston, it will be a windy and muggy day.

Heavy rain possible at coast Wednesday

We will most likely see rain return to Galveston, Brazoria and surrounding areas through the day Wednesday with 2-3' of rain possible. Isolated storms are possible elsewhere.

Improving weather later this week

We can't remove rain from the forecast completely, but it certainly looks much more isolated beginning Thursday through the weekend.