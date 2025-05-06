Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert Day, tornado watch for Houston-area
HOUSTON - Today is a Fox 26 Storm Alert Day. Scattered severe storms are possible beginning from midday through the afternoon. Otherwise, warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tornado Watch
A tornado watch was issued for several Houston-area counties, including Harris and Fort Bend counties, until 4 p.m. by the National Weather Service.
The counties include: Austin, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Colorado, Comal, Coryell, DeWitt, Falls, Fayette, Fort Bend, Gillespie, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Harris, Hays, Houston, Kendall, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Llano, Madison, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Robertson, San Jacinto, Travis, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, and Williamson.
FOX 26 Storm Alert Day
The National Weather Service has highlighted our entire area, but especially north of I-10 as being at a higher risk for hail, high winds, heavy rain and even a few tornadoes beginning around noon and peaking during the afternoon.
It's important that you have a way to get alerts on your phone today, so stay in touch with FOX Local and our FOX 26 Weather App.
A flood watch is in effect north of Houston throughout the day and a tornado or severe thunderstorm watch will probably be issued for several counties by midday. Away from storms, especially south of Houston, it will be a windy and muggy day.
Heavy rain possible at coast Wednesday
We will most likely see rain return to Galveston, Brazoria and surrounding areas through the day Wednesday with 2-3' of rain possible. Isolated storms are possible elsewhere.
Improving weather later this week
We can't remove rain from the forecast completely, but it certainly looks much more isolated beginning Thursday through the weekend.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.