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Houston weather: Feels-like in 100s Tuesday, hot for World Cup Saturday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published June 30, 2026 7:29 AM CDT
Published June 30, 2026 7:29 AM CDT
Houston weather: Feels-like temperatures in 100s for Tuesday
Houston weather: Feels-like temperatures in 100s for Tuesday

Houston weather: Feels-like temperatures in 100s for Tuesday

It's going to be a hot and humid Tuesday with highs in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the 100s. There is a chance of some spotty, isolated rain but nothing major.

The Brief

    • Normal summer heat closes out June
    • Storm chances increase Thursday and Friday
    • Hot and humid for World Cup on July 4th

HOUSTON - Prepare for another hot day and sunny skies for Tuesday.

June ends with normal heat

Typical summer heat continues across Southeast Texas to close out the month, with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100 during the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon, but the main story is another hot and humid day.

A wetter pattern returns late week

Storm chances begin to increase Thursday and Friday as more moisture moves back into the area. Scattered showers and storms could bring brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, especially during the hotter parts of the day.

Holiday match say looks hot

The 4th of July forecast for Houston’s World Cup match looks hot and humid, with a few storms possible around the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but fans heading to the stadium or FIFA Fan Fest should be ready for steamy weather and a brief downpour.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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