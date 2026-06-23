Houston weather: Humid, hazy conditions for Tuesday World Cup match

The Brief Hot for World Cup matches today and Friday Smoke and haze possible this week Tropics stay quiet for now



Fans heading out to Houston Stadium on Tuesday for the World Cup match should drink plenty of water and stay cool due with hazy and hot conditions expected.

Summer heat builds around match days

Hot and humid weather continues across Houston for today’s World Cup match and again for Friday’s game.

Highs will climb into the 90s with heat index values above 100 each afternoon, so fans heading to the stadium or FIFA Fan Fest should plan for plenty of water and breaks from the heat.

Hazy skies may show up at times

Smoke from a recycling plant fire and a general haze could be noticeable at times for the rest of the week across Southeast Texas, along with some Saharan dust in the atmosphere. That may create a brown tinge to the sky and could lead to slightly lower air quality for sensitive groups.

Quiet conditions hold in the Gulf

The tropics remain quiet with no immediate threats for the US. Saharan dust and a less favorable setup should help limit tropical development this week, keeping the main weather story focused on heat, humidity, and only slim rain chances.